Why UN chief Ban Ki-moon could be South Koreas next president after ruling party splits

SEOUL, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF—While lawyers desperately tried to restore the impeached South Korean president’s powers, politics advanced without her Tuesday as parties and potential candidates postured for elections that could take place in just months.Dozens of lawmakers split from the conservative ruling party and likely will try to create a party fielding outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as its presidential candidate. Ban’s potential rivals reacted by questioning his presidential credentials and touting their own ideas, including significant policy changes in regard with relations with nuclear-armed North Korea and allies United States and Japan.Choung Byoung-gug, one of the 29- lawmakers who left the Saenuri Party accused President Park Geun-hye’s loyalists in the party’s leadership of “neglecting the values of real conservatism” and “shamelessly defending the historically worst infringement of constitutional values.” More Saenuri lawmakers may leave the party in the coming weeks.The split came as investigators widened their inquiry into the scandal surrounding Park, who has been accused of allowing a longtime confidante of manipulating government affairs and colluding with the friend to extort money and favours from the country’s biggest companies. The investigators summoned a former presidential aide as well as the former health minister over the decision to support the merger of two Samsung affiliates.The special prosecution team planned to summon the president’s jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, but she requested a delay citing health reasons.Article Continued BelowA man walks by a bus stop displayed with posters depicting impeached South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in pink manipulating three of her aides while she is also manipulated as a marionette by her jailed confidante Choi Soon-sil, seen above Park's left shoulder, in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday. The signs read "Arrest Park Geun-hye." (Ahn Young joon/AP) Ban is seen as the best hope for conservatives to win the Blue House after Park’s collapse complicated politics for her party. Recent opinion polls show voters slightly favour Ban ahead of liberal politician Moon Jae-in, who conceded the presidential race to Park four years ago.In a recent meeting with South Korean reporters in New York, Ban described the political turmoil at home as heartbreaking and said he was ready to “burn” his body in devotion for South Korea, his strongest hint yet that he would run for president.Kim Kyoung-soo, an opposition lawmaker who serves as Moon’s spokesman, dismissed the plans by the Saenuri defectors to create a new party for the presidential race, saying “watermelons can’t be made by drawing lines on zucchinis.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx