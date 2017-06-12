Why we have sympathy but may lack empathy over some terror strikes: DiManno

Eighty men, women and children were killed by a suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31.I don’t know the names of the dead, don’t know anything about them.That state of ignorance could be blamed on domestic reporting — wire services and local Afghan journalists who can scarcely cover the big picture on the terrorist fly, much less document details of the slain.So we don’t get stories flashed around the world about 8-year-old Afghan girls torn to shreds or a hero pummelling an assailant with a skateboard — as Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria did, trying to defend a woman during the June 4 terrorist frenzy on London Bridge. Echeverria lost his own life, among eight victims mowed down in the van attack and later stabbing spree in the Borough Market area.Or it could be that terrorist strikes are so pitifully common in Afghanistan — 1,708 in 2015 — that individuals no longer matter except to their families. We take notice only of mass slaughter, as in Kabul, and then the narrative is driven by numbers rather than distinct particulars. Between 2007 and 2015, murder-by-terrorists claimed 28,828 lives, according to the Statista Inc. database — nearly all of them Afghan civilians.Article Continued BelowThe Costs of War Project at Brown University estimated that, from 2001 to mid-2016, approximately 111,000 people in Afghanistan were killed by direct violence. UNAMA — United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan — began systematically recording casualties in 2007. In 2015, as fighting intensified following the drawdown of foreign forces, UNAMA estimated that between 16 and 18 per cent of civilian deaths were caused by pro-government forces (including international and Afghan security forces). The majority of civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan are victims of insurgents or militant forces.We may have sympathy for endlessly tormented Afghans, bruited about by wars from inside and wars from outside. But we lack empathy. Because the world in which we live is still fundamentally tribal. And, from a Western perspective, Eurocentric. These are the ethnic, racial and, yes, for many, religious, but mostly the cultural ties that bind. Not black or white or brown, especially within the melting pot of young nations on this side of the Atlantic, but atavistically conjoined. We recognize ourselves and, in a way, grieve for ourselves, too, because we feel those tragedies in our bones.It’s easy to mock those who’ve rendered grief a spectator sport, leaving their bouquets and teddy bears where blood has been spilled, weeping for strangers. Except they don’t feel like strangers because they look like us and they talk like us; they go to concerts and travel on the tube and enjoy a pint at the pub.