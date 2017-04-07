Why you should put Ontario first while planting your garden

SPACE INVADERS Colleen Cirillo, the Toronto Botanical Garden’s director of education, has seen floors of deciduous cottage country forests thick with periwinkle (Vinca minor). Periwinkle’s tiny purple blooms are pretty — but it’s an invasive, non-native groundcover that smothers native plants such as bloodroot and Ontario’s official flower, the trillium.Plant invaders reduce biodiversity, which sets off a chain reaction, said Cirillo. “When you lose native plants, you lose the insects that are reliant on those native plants,” she said. “Everything is connected.”RESTORING ECO-HEALTH It can begin in your own yard.Article Continued Below“Gardeners can help restore native biodiversity by going beyond the sterile plant choices (like periwinkle) and choosing instead plants that feed native insects — especially caterpillars that are the main food for young songbirds,” said Cirillo.“The first rule of medicine is ‘do no harm,’ but when someone is sick, that’s not enough. Our planet is sick . . . We need to restore health.”GROW THIS INSTEAD