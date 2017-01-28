Wild and woolly lead-up to new session of Parliament: Hbert

Parliament reopens Monday on the heels of an uncommonly busy political pre-season. Here are some of its highlights:Prime ministers do not normally shuffle their cabinet in a major way after little more than a year in office. Justin Trudeau used the extraordinary circumstance of the changing of the guard in the White House to rearrange his top deck earlier rather than later. So far, the reviews are mostly positive.Stéphane Dion’s exit from cabinet was not as gracious as one might have wished, given his years of service. It is clear he had no burning desire to move on to a diplomatic niche. He has yet to accept the embassy he has been offered. But his replacement as minister of foreign affairs by Chrystia Freeland was not only a necessity but also a no-brainer.Even Jason Kenney — otherwise a leading Conservative critic of the prime minister – had good words for the appointment of Ahmed Hussen as immigration minister. The new minister came to Canada as a refugee from Somalia at the age of 16. And the promotion of Quebec MP, François-Philippe Champagne — a Jean Chrétien protégé — to a senior cabinet role was well received in Quebec.Trudeau is not the first prime minister to go on tour during a parliamentary break, but none had ever embraced the town hall format in the way he did over the past two weeks. Despite a few stumbles — notably on language — the road show was mostly successful. If the prime minister was as effective in question period as he is tackling skeptical voters, chances are he would grace the House of Commons with his presence on a more regular basis.Article Continued BelowDonald Trump’s inauguration came with a silver lining — as most challenges in politics tend to. The timing of a cabinet retreat in Calgary the same week as the new White House resuscitated the Keystone projects helped Trudeau remind Albertans of his own pro-pipeline efforts.It also diverted attention from a load of unfinished federal business, notably on the health-care and the electoral reform fronts. Absent the U.S. inauguration and its headline-grabbing followup, questions as to the sea of red ink the Liberal fiscal ship is navigating in might have had pride of place in the coverage.The overdue Liberal decision — as reported first by the Globe and Mail on Friday — to bring out in the open the controversial cash-for-access events that put Trudeau on the defensive for much of the fall involves more tweaking of an existing practice than fundamental reform.