Wildlife centre says dozens of eagles electrocuted by power-pole perch

DELTA, B.C.—Dozens of bald eagles that have flocked to British Columbia’s Lower Mainland this year have been killed after they perched on power poles instead of trees.A wildlife rescue group is sounding the alarm about the electrocution deaths and is suggesting a solution.Rob Hope, raptor care manager at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, said Wednesday that almost four dozen eagles have been killed while looking for a safe place to land in the south Delta area.The eagle numbers peak in the area between December and March as the birds look for a secondary food source after the fish runs are finished, Hope said.The nearby Vancouver landfill and an abundance of ducks in the area on the Pacific flyway attract the birds of prey.Article Continued Below“There is often a steady food source here,” said Hope. “So anything migrating will stay in the local area for a while until they disperse for breeding.”He said they have noticed a large increase in eagle deaths in a small area of south Delta.“There aren’t enough trees for them to perch in, so they turn to the next best thing, which is hydro poles. It’s high, they can observe everything and they’re safe up there.”

