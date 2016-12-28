Wildlife team helps Torontonians better understand their animal neighbours

Andrew Wight leans over the railing and stares 10 stories down to the street below. He’s standing ankle-deep in snow on the roof of Ryerson University’s Ted Rogers School of Management building. He’s trying to solve a problem.“What do you think?” he asks, turning to his animal rescue team colleague Stacey Freeman.“I think it will work,” Freeman replies, confidently. Downtown Toronto’s skyscrapers tower around them.The concrete canyons of the city’s financial district form a nearly perfect habitat for falcons like the American Kestrel pair at the Ryerson building. The birds prefer to nest on high cliff edges near bodies of water, and a cityscape is a pretty close stand in, with plenty of pigeons and other small birds for them to feed on.Article Continued BelowBut the kestrels that return year after year to the Ted Rogers building have a problem: their nest overhangs that dizzying 10-story drop to the street. “When the young start to fledge out, they end up crashing down onto street level,” Wight says.The Toronto Wildlife animal rescue team has been at the building every spring for the past couple of years, called to rescue downed fledgling falcons.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx