Will Trump-style politics Make Ontario Great Again?: Cohn

Here’s a triumphal campaign slogan for the next provincial election:“Make Ontario Great Again!”Donald Trump did it with “Make America Great Again.” Now the impulse is creeping into Ontario politics, finding an echo in PC Leader Patrick Brown.Our premier-in-waiting hasn’t adopted the slogan, but he’s imitating it. He hearkens back to the manufacturing heartland that once was.Bear in mind that Brown doesn’t buy into the bigotry of the Trump campaign. Instead, he is clever enough to embrace Canada’s new multiculturalism, while still clinging to the old economy.Article Continued BelowBrown understands that the farsighted politician of today looks backwards in time. While looking voters in the eye.It’s only natural for people to fear the change of the future (full disclosure — oh never mind, full confession: I’m among them). Nostalgia for the great old days — a past that never quite was — has eternal appeal.By any measure, Ontario’s strong recovery has pushed it to the top of the national economic sweepstakes. But personal uncertainty has never been higher.