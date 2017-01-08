Winter storm strikes U.S. northeast after icing over the south, leaving 3 dead

Winter storm hits New England after icing over the SouthDURHAM, N.C.—The first big snowstorm of the year in the Northeast dumped more than a foot of snow in areas of southern New England after leaving a glaze of ice and snow and bitterly cold temperatures across the south. Below freezing temperatures persisted throughout much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday.Three deaths have been blamed on the storm in Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky with officials saying they were caused by roads made slick by ice. Other traffic deaths are being investigated to determine if weather played a factor.The National Weather Service said 49.5 centimetres of snow fell on East Bridgewater, Mass., about 48 kilometres south of Boston, with areas of Rhode Island reporting a foot of snow, and up to 25 cm of snow falling in parts of Connecticut.The storm was pulling out into the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters said Sunday morning the snow should be winding down.Article Continued BelowPedestrians cross a snowy Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, as a winter storm blankets the area with sleet and snow. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 25 cm of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia. (Gerry Broome) The ice and snow caused thousands of wrecks and other problems. In Mississippi, a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 25 cm of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.In Mississippi, a family spokesman said 93-year-old former Gov. William Winter was expected to recover, but remained in serious condition after suffering a concussion when he fell on the steep, icy driveway of his Jackson home.Flights were cancelled at several airports and long lines were reported at many supermarkets and hardware stores where residents were scooping up snow blowers and supplies such as ice melt and windshield wiper fluid.A woman walks her dog in the Public Garden during a winter storm in Boston on Saturday. The National Weather Service said 49.5 centimetres of snow fell on East Bridgewater, Mass., about 48 kilometres south of Boston, with areas of Rhode Island reporting a foot of snow, and up to 25 cm of snow falling in parts of Connecticut. (Michael Dwyer)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx