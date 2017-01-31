Wired glass to lose safety designation because of risk of injuries when it breaks

TORONTO—Wired glass, commonly used in schools, hospitals and offices across Canada, will soon lose its safety designation due to the high risk of serious injuries when broken.The Canadian General Standards Board is set to remove wired glass from its national building standards at the end of February, saying it isn’t safe “because it’s not impact-resistant.”“It can shatter when hit and cause lacerations,” Jacqeline Jodoin, senior director of the federal organization, told The Canadian Press.The building standards are voluntary and “have no force of law,” she noted, but observers hope the removal of wired glass from the national guidelines will discourage its use.For Tyler Dickie, the changes are long overdue.Article Continued BelowIn 2007, he was walking out of his Amherst, N.S., high school when he pushed open a wired-glass door and both of his arms crashed through. The jagged glass shredded his left arm, tearing his biceps and triceps, cutting through nerves and severing an artery.“The blood was unreal, it looked like a horror movie,” he said.Students rushed to help stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, he said.