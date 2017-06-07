With the White House trying to ignore him, Trumps tweets once again sabotage U.S. foreign policy

WASHINGTON—This was going to be Donald Trump’s “infrastructure week.” Trump’s administration was going to be a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The administration was going to stand in solidarity with the people of London.No, no and no.In another flurry of morning tweets, a president who struggles with impulse control once again undercut his team’s best-laid plans for normalcy — complicating rather than calming the Gulf clash, creating a quarrel with the United Kingdom out of thin air and doing more harm to the international credibility of his top lieutenants.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpOne more time, Trump had followed the public statements of his senior officials by doing the opposite of what they had pledged to the world.Article Continued Below“Trump is a big baby who thinks the White House is like a candy store and he can do whatever he wants,” said Henri Barkey, director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank. “The guy does so many of these things in unsupervised moments. I think the American taxpayers should get together and spend money to hire a bunch of nurses or whatever to have 24-7 round-the-clock care for him so he doesn’t do stupid stuff.”Trump, whose aides have long tried to curtail his tweeting, angered much of the U.K. on Sunday and Monday by insulting London’s mayor in the wake of a terror attack. On Tuesday, he created a new diplomatic mess.Over three tweets before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Trump took the Saudi side in a regional dispute between two U.S. allies. He did so less than 24 hours after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called for a mending of ties and said the U.S. would be happy to broker a solution.