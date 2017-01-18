With tough-talking Trump, GOP report on party success matters little, authors say

WASHINGTON—Together, they delivered a Post-election autopsy with a dire prediction: Republican survival requires embracing a message of tolerance and respect in an increasingly diverse United States.Now, four years later, with Donald Trump’s inauguration nearing, the authors of the Republican National Committee’s 2013 “Growth and Opportunity Project” concede their report is little more than an afterthought as members gather in Washington to celebrate their party’s success. The authors tell The Associated Press they continue to believe the GOP must improve its standing with women, Hispanics and black voters in the age of Trump, but they disagree on a path forward.One of the five authors quit the Republican Party to protest Trump. The others stayed, but as their party prepares to control the White House, House and Senate for the first time in nearly a decade, they have abandoned any sense of urgency to address Republicans’ persistent struggles with women and minorities.“I don’t think there’s an issue. Trump won,” said Glenn McCall, an African-American committeeman from South Carolina who helped write the section of the report that said: “The Republican Party must be committed to building a lasting relationship within the African American community year-round, based on mutual respect and with a spirit of caring.”The tough-talking Trump has refused to soften his tone with virtually anyone.Article Continued BelowOnly this past weekend, the president-elect lashed out at civil rights legend John Lewis as the nation prepared to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The incoming president, responding to criticism from the Democratic congressman, called Lewis “all talk” and charged without evidence that his Georgia district is “crime-ridden” and “falling apart.”Another author of the report, veteran Republican strategist Sally Bradshaw, determined there is no path forward with Trump in the White House.“I still stand by the report, and so much so that I left the party over Donald Trump’s treatment of women and minorities,” Bradshaw told The Associated Press. “That report was a road map for long-term sustained wins by Republicans — celebrity and anger really aren’t much of a long-term strategy.”