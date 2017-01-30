With trash talk over, privatization showdown set for city hall this week

Mayor John Tory’s push to make good on a 2014 election promise to expand privatized garbage collection into Toronto’s eastern half is headed for a showdown this week at city hall.The vote has the potential to deliver the mayor his first major council defeat and follows weeks of campaigning — and trash-talking battles on Twitter — by pro and anti-privatization forces using robocalls, radio ads and old fashioned door knocking.The pressure tactics will continue this week. CUPE Local 416, which represents 500 city solid-waste employees, is urging its members and their families to show up to city hall wearing Local 416 hats and “Kicked to the Curb” T-shirts.Starting Tuesday, council is expected to begin debating whether to initiate a bidding process to determine who can collect the garbage in Scarborough at the best possible price. Right now, city workers handle that dirty business.The vote’s outcome is not a foregone conclusion.Article Continued BelowLast week, councillors across the political spectrum — including some members of the mayor’s executive committee — were either undecided or leaning toward a “no” vote.“My residents are getting back to me heavily in favour of the status quo,” Councillor Paul Ainslie, a member of the inner circle, said after laying out the pros and cons in an email blast to his Scarborough-East constituents. He also had a town hall on the subject.“When I first got elected in 2006, my No. 1 complaint from people was garbage collection,” Ainslie said Friday. “The complaints I get about garbage collection are minuscule now,” so why “pick that battle” when residents are happy with the service and the savings aren’t that significant?