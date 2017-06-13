Witness put through the paces at police sex assault trial: DiManno

I’ve come to think of them as the silverbacks, legal primates beating their chests.The banger-in-chief among this troop of well-coiffed lawyers is unquestionably Harry Black, pointy end of the defence spear in the trial of three Toronto police constables charged with sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer.Snappish, indignant, provoking – much as I’ve witnessed him in action over decades of largely representing cop defendants – and practically stamping his foot in ire on Tuesday, more like a “You’re-not-the-boss-of-me” brat than a be-robed servant of the court, following an objection from the Crown over an inaccurately quoted passage put to the witness.“I can put whatever I want to the witness!” Black retorted hotly, with a rustling flounce of black silk. “I can make whatever suggestion I want to the witness!’’Indeed, in a sex assault trial, even in these allegedly enlightened times, that does appear to be the case.Article Continued BelowIt was a minor matter, as so many of the purported inconsistencies in testimony have been over the past nine days. Not the reputed pile-up of damning contradictions and incongruities – aha moments – of TV courtroom drama fare. Mostly niggles and slight shifts between statements made to investigators more that two years ago and what’s been said on the stand.So there was the witness, a parking enforcement officer himself and a friend of the alleged sex assault victim, being put through the pedantic paces of his interview with professional standards investigators in February 2015. In that session, the man had recounted how he went to the complainant’s house on the day after the alleged assault, because the woman had called him distraught and bewildered.(While there is no publication ban on the names of two witnesses who testified yesterday, both friends of the complainant, the Star is withholding their identities because naming them might make the complainant recognizable within the small world of 51 Division, where she worked. Her identity is formally protected by a publication ban.)