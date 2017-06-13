Woman, girl die at Mosul camp for displaced people after mass food poisoning

HASSAN SHAM U2 CAMP, IRAQ—Food poisoning at a camp for displaced residents of Mosul killed at least two people and sickened over 700, Iraq’s health minister said Tuesday. Some officials accused a Qatar-based charity of providing tainted food — a claim that could not be confirmed.A woman and a girl died and at least 200 people were rushed from the desert tent camp to hospitals in the nearby city of Irbil.An Iraqi lawmaker who visited the camp overnight and Saudi state television quickly accused a charity from Qatar of providing the tainted food. The claims could not be independently confirmed and Qatari officials did not immediately answer calls for comment.In Baghdad, Health Minister Adila Hamoud told The Associated Press that 752 people became ill after a meal the previous evening at the Hassan Sham U2 camp, about 20 kilometres east of Mosul.The food was meant for an iftar, a meal with which Muslims break their dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Hamoud said at least 300 people remain in serious condition. She refused to speculate whether the poisoning might have been intentional.Article Continued BelowRead more: ‘Sadistic’ acts by Iraqi forces undermine war on Daesh, critics warnHow an embedded photographer exposed torture at the hands of Iraqi ‘heroes’