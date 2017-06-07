Warning: This article contains graphic details.A voice inside keeps saying: “Oh no.”When the sexual assault complainant itemizes the drinks she had, a rum and Coke, four tequila shots, three cranberry-vodkas: Oh no.When she mentions the kiss she shared with one of the men who later allegedly raped her. Oh no.When the woman describes how she bent over that person, crashed out from his evening’s intake of libations: “I was calling his name. I remember being on all four fours . . . trying to wake him up. We were dragging him back out to go drinking.” Oh no.Article Continued BelowBecause none of that should matter, except it does. Again and again at sex assault trials, it’s mattered.A mistaken but honest belief in consent, the one-size-fits-all defence. And an alleged victim who never saw the day coming when she’d have to recount every detail, every action, every word that came out of her mouth, have to wear it on the witness stand.Consts. Sameer Kara, Leslie Nyznik and Joshua Cabero have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in the judge-alone trial. The identity of the complainant, a parking enforcement officer, is protected by a publication ban.