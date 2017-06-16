Woman whose texts urged boyfriend to commit suicide found guilty of manslaughter

TAUNTON, MASS.—A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that raised questions of whether words can kill.Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III, who intentionally filled his truck with carbon monoxide in a store parking lot in July 2014. Carter cried as Moniz detailed her conduct in explaining how he reached his verdict, but she remained stoic when it was formally pronounced.The judge noted that the 18-year-old Roy climbed out of the truck as it was filling with toxic gas and told Carter he was scared. “Get back in,” Carter told Roy, according to a friend who testified Carter described the conversation in a text message to her about a month after Roy died.Read more: ‘Just do it babe’: The harrowing messages the accused sent her boyfriend hours before his suicide“This court finds that instructing Mr. Roy to ‘get back in’ the truck constitutes wanton and reckless conduct by Ms. Carter,” the judge said.Article Continued BelowHe said Carter had a duty to call someone for help when she knew Roy was attempting suicide. Yet she did not call the police or Roy’s family, he noted.Michelle Carter, shown in court Monday, faces a sentence of probation to 20 years in prison. (Faith Ninivaggi / The Associated Press) “She did not issue a simple additional instruction: Get out of the truck,” the judge said.Sobs broke out throughout the courtroom when the verdict was announced.