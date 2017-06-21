MISSISSAUGA, ONT.—A video showing an agitated woman demanding her son be examined by a “white doctor” at a Toronto-area walk-in clinic is sparking online outrage, as some medical groups say demands for physicians of a certain race cannot be accommodated.In the video, which was posted online Sunday and has since been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube, the woman becomes increasingly belligerent as she repeatedly asks to see a doctor who “doesn’t have brown teeth” and “speaks English.”As the unidentified woman repeats her demands, the video shows others in the waiting room confront her, calling her behaviour unacceptable and racist.Peel Regional Police say they were called to a clinic in Mississauga, Ont., shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance.Spokesman Const. Mark Fischer says a woman was being verbally aggressive in requesting that a white doctor attend to her son.Article Continued BelowHe says the woman’s son eventually received treatment, and the case was closed with no charges laid since no one was hurt and no threats were made.Many took to social media to decry what they described as the casual racism at play in the incident.“Are you really going to deny your child who is sick care just because the doctor (who is a licensed professional!!!) isn’t white???” one person wrote on Twitter.