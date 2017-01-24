Womens March in tiny Nova Scotia town charms activists around the world

On Saturday in a tiny Nova Scotian town, 12 women, a toddler and two men took to the street with posters, instruments and high spirits to walk in solidarity with the millions marching for women’s rights in the United States and around the world.Jan. 21 dawned misty and chilly in Sandy Cove, a town of 65 perched on Digby Neck peninsula in Nova Scotia. The group took off from the town’s 22-student school and ended up at the fire station, about a mile away. A video taken of the motley, smiling crew has since racked up over 130,000 views on Facebook. Gwen Wilson and Melissa Merritt, two friends who’ve lived on Digby Neck their entire lives, organized the march together.The nearest large Women’s March was happening in Halifax, about a three hour’s drive from Sandy Cove. “Melissa and I . . . both wanted to do something, so we just said, ‘Why don’t we do something here?’ ” Wilson explained. Article Continued Below“Lots of times we don’t get a lot of turnout for things like this,” Merritt added. “But Gwen and I usually march ahead and do it anyway.” “We made a Facebook event,” Wilson said. “And we threw it up on Facebook the night before . . . and I thought ‘great, there’ll be three people.’ We sent it out to everyone that lives on the Neck.”Wilson noted that it is difficult to get people together for group events, since most people on the Neck live five or 10 miles apart.