NEW YORK—Family reunions were blocked, refugees from war-torn countries were turned away and border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travellers at airports as the U.S. began a chaotic implantation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the country.By Saturday night, a federal judge in New York had issued an order temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump’s travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out of the country in the coming weeks.Among those caught in limbo: Iraqis who had been promised a life in America because of their service to the U.S. military, frail and elderly travellers from Iran and Yemen, and longtime U.S. residents travelling abroad who don’t know if they will be allowed to return home.Read more: Refugees detained, migrants barred from travelling following Trump’s banArticle Continued BelowCanadian dual citizens exempted from Trump’s travel banAmerican Muslims prepare to push back against Donald Trump“What’s next? What’s going to happen next?” asked Mohammed al Rawi, an Iraqi-born American citizen in the Los Angeles area, after his 69-year-old father, coming to visit his grandchildren in California, was abruptly detained and sent back to Iraq after 12 hours in custody. “Are they going to create camps for Muslims and put us in it?”