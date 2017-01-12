WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Returns, Will He Fight John Cena, The Undertaker, Or Kevin Owens?

Hulkamania could be back in no time if recent rumors prove to be true. Hulk Hogan’s name has been popping up on various WWE related events that it is now becoming hard to ignore. According to those sources, Hulk Hogan could be back this 2017. According to Forbes, the Hulk Hogan buzz started when WWE debuted it Bring it on the Table show. The whole program is set up like an after show discussion where the hosts get to debate everything that is happening in the WWE. They talk about the wrestling business as well as the current trends that are happening. Shoot an email to contacthbs@hogansbeahshop.com to inquire about sending your items in to be signed HH A photo posted by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:55am PST But what was really interesting in the show are the little gems that are caught up with all the machismo talk and banter. One gem, in particular, was JBL and what he had to say about the current situation with Hulk Hogan. “I think we will [see Hogan back with WWE] and his comments were past inappropriate. I think they were detestable and I abhor what he said and I condemn what he said. I run a program founded years ago in Bermuda with at-risk kids and I took those kids to NXT and watched Tough Enough. Hogan had a terrible back at the time and he got up, but he brought all those kids up on stage.” He continues to detail the merits of Hulk Hogan as a person and why the WWE needs to bring him back. “[It] absolutely made a life moment for those kids. That’s what you hear so much about Hogan. What happened on this tape, I think, it was horrible. I think it was, I can’t say if it was a one-off or not, but he was punished. He was punished and he was punished severely. He’s going to be hounded about that tape the rest of his life and I think that’s enough. I think he’s an icon and I think he’s welcome back. I would like to see him back at the WWE.” Fans would surely love having the iconic Hulk Hogan back. A lot of young kids today never experienced the atmosphere of something like Hulkamania and this is the last chance since Hulk is already getting up there in age. But one question should be asked, what could the WWE do with Hulk Hogan when he returns? Here are some of the best scenarios for the Hulkster. Hulk Hogan vs. John Cena for the WWE championship #SDLive . . . . . . . . . #playstation #uk #usa #texas #cena #raw #respect #ecw #espn #wwe #wwe2k16 #wrestlemania #skysports #smackdown #superstars #dallas #cenation #johncena #xbox #nba #summerslam #amazing #totalbellas #smackdown #nikkibella #nena #SDLive A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena.2) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:47pm PST Champion or not, Cena is probably going to face AJ Styles for the championship at Wrestlemania 33. But the Hulk’s return could complicate things a little. John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 33 would probably not be good for the younger stars in the locker room but it is a can’t miss promotion for the WWE. The WWE could give Cena his record-tying 16th World Championship at the Royal Rumble then create a match of the century with Hulk Hogan for the strap. Fans will get to see two icons of different generations of pro wrestling face off at “The Grandest Stage of them All.” How about giving Hulk Hogan one last WWE championship from the company he helped build? Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker The Undertaker have been announced for the January 9th WWE RAW from New Orleans ???? #wwe#AmericanBadass#royalrumble#kane#undertaker#danielbryan#wrestling#wrestlemania#taker#thedeadman#ThePhenom#MarkCalaway#wweraw#sting#stonecold#nxt#brocklesnar#theundertaker#wwf#wcw#ecw#rko#johncena#wwedivas#tna#lordofdarkness#thankyoutaker#prowrestling A photo posted by The Legendary Undertaker (@undertaker_rises) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:32pm PST This one is pretty much a long shot. But if the WWE could pull this off, then it will become one of the most anticipated matches in the company’s history. The only other wrestler that could be as iconic as Hulk Hogan is the Undertaker. The two are already familiar with each other as Hulk Hogan and the Deadman have already brawled in a lot of classic WWE matches during the early to mid 90’s. The WWE could set up one final blockbuster match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. According to Sportskeeda, The Undertaker has already been rumored to have his finale at Wrestlemania 33, so why not have his final nod against someone as legendary as Hulk Hogan? Hulk Hogan vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship John Cena will lose at Elimination Chamber A photo posted by Kevin Owens (@kevinowens) on May 30, 2015 at 7:16am PDT If Hulk Hogan goes over to the Raw brand, then a good match with him might just be Kevin Owens. The WWE wants to push Kevin Owens as their next breakthrough star and what better way than to feud with one of the WWE’s greatest entertainer ever. Hulk Hogan vs. Kevin Owens may not be the most appetizing match for fans compared to others in the list. But it will certainly be much better for the future of the company. Kevin Owens is still on the rise while Cena and Taker are already one foot out of the door. Kevin Owens vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWE Universal Championship might be their best route at Wrestlemania 33. [Featured Image by Chris Carlson/AP Images]

