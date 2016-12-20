Premier Kathleen Wynne says it’s “very worrisome” that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will not transfer as much money as provinces need to keep up with mounting health care costs.“I feel disappointed and I’m apprehensive because I don’t know what comes next. I hope that we can at some point get to a conversation that’s based on evidence,” Wynne told the Star on Tuesday.Wynne’s comments came after all of the provinces and territories except for New Brunswick rejected Ottawa’s proposal for a new health-funding agreement.Even though federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau had pledged an additional $11 billion over 10 years toward mental health and home care services — plus another $544 million for initiatives on prescription drugs and health innovation — the offer fell far short of what the provinces wanted.Morneau said he was also “disappointed” because the federal Liberals had hoped to reach a deal to improve health services as they promised in the October 2015 election.Article Continued Below“We know provinces do want to find ways to improve their fiscal situation. The provinces were seeking more money,” he said Monday.The negotiations fell apart over federal health transfer payments that had been rising by 6 per cent a year since 2005, but are to drop in April to 3 per cent annually or the rate of economic growth, whichever is higher.Wynne said it is important to remember the federal increases only apply to the 23 per cent of health care that Ottawa funds — provincial governments cover the remaining 77 per cent of costs.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx