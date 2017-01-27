Wynne forced by cabinet, caucus to retreat on tolls

Polls trump tolls. Premier Kathleen Wynne, trailing public opinion surveys with an election next year, has officially kiboshed Toronto Mayor John Tory’s plan to toll the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway. To soften the blow of her U-turn, Wynne is doubling the share of the 2-cents-a-litre gasoline tax earmarked for municipalities by 2021-22. As first revealed by the Star, that will mean an additional $170 million a year for Toronto — short of the $300 million the city had anticipated from tolls. “I know that people are having a hard time keeping up with the rising cost of living. I hear it from people everywhere I go,” Wynne told reporters Friday at a Richmond Hill bus yard. Article Continued Below“We need to make sure that investing in transit isn’t costing you more money,” the premier said, noting gas taxes will not rise as a result of the change. The additional money is coming from a provincial treasury that, thanks to surging corporate income tax revenues, will finally‎ be in the black this spring. While Tory’s city council voted overwhelmingly in favour of tolls on the city-owned highways last month, provincial regulatory approval was still required.