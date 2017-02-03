Wynne listened to the vocal, selfish, short-sighted in blocking Toronto road tolls: James

Politicians be praised. Politicians be damned.Years removed from their decisions for harm or for good, we are left staring at ourselves in the mirror with the caption: “It’s your fault. For better or worse.”Such is the case with road tolls — or more to the point, the death of road tolls in Toronto for at least 25 years.Premier Kathleen Wynne blocked the tolls last week with a classic double-cross of Toronto Mayor John Tory — an about-face so stunning and stinging that it will resonate for decades.After assuring Tory she had his back on the proposition to charge motorists about $2 a ride to use the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, Wynne changed her mind in the face of storm clouds threatening to overwhelm her government.Article Continued BelowHers was a dishonest and duplicitous decision — and colleague Martin Regg Cohn disemboweled the premier with as skilful a gutting as can be splashed on the front page of last Saturday’s Star.These are roadways under Toronto’s jurisdiction. Your property taxes are used to build, repair and maintain them — at huge costs. The province, really, should be the one financing the operation of these highways, but uses its power over municipalities to demand Toronto pay for them. Ditto for social housing and the near-billion dollars in repair backlog.It’s a centuries-old, discredited, abominable relationship that’s more suited for Tiny and Tay Township, not global city Toronto. It’s a disrespectful and patronizing affiliation we thought was coming to an end when the province approved the City of Toronto Act in 2006 — legislation that gave Toronto the right to impose tolls on roads within its jurisdiction.