Wynne not worried Tories trounced Liberals in fundraising

Premier Kathleen Wynne insists she has no regrets that the governing Liberals no longer enjoy a fundraising advantage over Patrick Brown's Progressive Conservatives.Wynne, who also trails Brown in public-opinion polls, said she is not worried the Tories raised twice as much as the Liberals in 2016, the last year before legislative reforms triggered by a Star probe.By exploiting a double-dip loophole closed as of Jan. 1, the Conservatives raised $12.6 million compared to around $6 million for the Liberals."We knew that we were moving forward with changes to the fundraising rules in Ontario and we made a principled decision not to take advantage of the old rules during a byelection," she said Thursday.The premier said she took comfort in the fact the number of individual donors the Liberals had "far outstrips anything that the Tories have."The latest Elections Ontario data shows Brown's Tories also outperformed Andrea Horwath's New Democrats, who raised $3.6 million.All three major parties say their 2016 take will increase when the numbers are finalized May 31. The Liberals say their total will be closer to $6.4 million and the Tories insist it will be "a lot more than double when final numbers are tallied."Brown's advantage stemmed from maximizing fundraising in byelection periods — once a favourite Liberal manoeuvre until they promised to stop after announcing restrictions were coming.