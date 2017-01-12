Premier Kathleen Wynne has used the surprise resignation of a minister to recast her cabinet with a mini-shuffle.In the wake of former community safety and corrections minister David Orazietti’s departure over Christmas, Wynne has reduced the size of her executive council by one and created a new standalone seniors’ department.“We had an opportunity to make small changes to our cabinet that will make a big difference in people’s lives,” the premier said Thursday as the new ministers were sworn in at Queen’s Park by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.Marie-France Lalonde takes over as community safety and corrections minister and will retain the francophone affairs portfolio.Lalonde’s former duties as minister of government and consumer services will be assumed by Tracy MacCharles, who will continue to also serve as accessibility minister.Article Continued BelowEarly Years and Child Care Minister Indira Naidoo will now perform MacCharles’ former job as minister for women’s issues.Dipika Damerla, who had been minister responsible for seniors, will lead a new Ministry of Seniors Affairs, a standalone department that underscores the importance of older Ontarians to Wynne’s governing Liberals.“Seniors, small businesses, and women each play an important role in building Ontario up,” the premier said.

