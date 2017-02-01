Wynne urges unity in wake of mosque massacre

Premier Kathleen Wynne has penned a heartfelt open letter in the wake of the Quebec mosque massacre, saying Ontarians “have a responsibility to be united” in the face of bigotry.“Over the last several days, our hearts have been broken as we see the terrible results of hate and fear close to home and elsewhere in the world,” Wynne wrote Wednesday.“I am very sad this week. I think we all are. And it’s a reminder that we must, every day, make it clear what we in Ontario believe. That we value and respect and love each other and that is the way we will go forward,” she wrote.Wynne — who visited Toronto’s Masjid mosque on Monday to show solidarity with the Muslim community after Sunday’s shooting and attended Wednesday’s march against islamophobia in Thorncliffe Park — said Ontario’s strength is “diversity of our people.”“It’s this interweaving of cultures that has shaped our province into the vibrant place we call home,” the premier wrote. Article Continued Below“So we will not be divided. We’re all Ontarians. We’re all Canadians. We’re all here because we believe in an open society. And, except for Indigenous people, every single one of us came from somewhere else,” she wrote. The letter is to be posted on Wynne’s Facebook page.“We came from another country, another place, to build this inclusive home. We are open to the world. And we will remain open to the world,” Wynne continued, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries and his curb on Syrian refugees.“Ontario is a place where a mosque and synagogue that share a parking lot in Toronto joined together to sponsor a Syrian family fleeing the conflict,” she wrote.