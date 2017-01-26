Yazidi refugees arrive in Canada to open arms

Restless anticipation turned to hugs and tears of joy the moment Saadi Mado saw his family for the first time in two years.Nearly two hours after touching down at Pearson airport, the first seven Yazidi refugees arriving in Canada walked out to a welcoming party of two dozen relatives and friends. They were brought to Canada through the auspices of Project Abraham of the Mozuud Freedom Foundation.But no one was more happy to see them than Mado, his brother Sameer and sister Saada, who escaped persecution at the hands of Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, two years ago and now call the GTA home.They rushed into the arms of their father, Jasim, and mother, Marjan. The couple, 54 and 50, respectively, arrived with their son Waleed and his wife, Shamsah, son Saeed, as well as grandchildren Aseel and Alex. “It’s an exciting moment. I’m really, really happy,” Mado said. “I’m shivering.”Article Continued BelowThe family was separated two years ago when Mado and his siblings came to Canada. Born in Iraq, Mado fled to Turkey to escape the persecution of Yazidis in Iraq.“It was a horrible feeling because you don’t know when you’re going to be killed or if they’re going to come and capture your family,” Mado said. “They take women, girls, kids and they sell people.”His parents soon followed him to Turkey, as his father left a teaching job of 11 years to escape the violence. Jasim had been unemployed ever since, as Yazidis cannot work in Turkey.