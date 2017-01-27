Yonge-Dundas Square is Torontos last stand for public space: Micallef

Last week, Toronto City Council’s Executive Committee approved a proposal from Outfront media, brought forward by Yonge-Dundas Square’s management board, to install new video screens in the square, some of which will exclusively show advertisements. You’d be forgiven if you ask, “where would they fit them?”What’s different about this proposal is that the screens won’t be going on the private buildings that surround the square, but in the public space, itself, generating revenue for the board, and altering some of the square’s architectural elements, such as removing the entrance canopy at the northwest corner. Toronto did not come to have this square without great effort.In the late 1990s, the City of Toronto expropriated and demolished the buildings here and undertook an international design competition, ultimately won by Toronto architecture firm Brown and Storey.In the 1950s, Nathan Phillips Square and City Hall were created the same way. Article Continued BelowBrown and Storey were initially brought in by the Yonge-Dundas board last year to help guide the redesign of the square, but, in October, they withdrew from the process.“I’ve had many sleepless nights thinking about it, of whether to be involved or not,” says Kim Storey. “Ultimately, we couldn’t sign off on it as the proposal compromises the square’s role as a public space.”Initially, Yonge-Dundas was reluctantly embraced by Toronto as a true public space. Run by a board with a mandate to generate revenue and coupled with being patrolled by private security, its very “publicness” was, and is, often in question.