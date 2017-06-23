York Regional Police now investigating Thunder Bay Indigenous teen deaths

York Regional Police is investigating the deaths of two Indigenous teens whose bodies were found in Thunder Bay waterways in May.Ontario Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer said he contacted the York police service to provide a “new perspective” into the investigation of the death of North Caribou Lake First Nation’s Tammy Keeash, 17, and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug’s Josiah Begg, 14. Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, the largest First Nations police service in Canada, will be assisting York Regional Police. It has close to 130 officers serving northern Ontario Indigenous communities.“They started Wednesday,” Huyer said, adding that he, the York Regional Police and Thunder Bay Police met to try to figure out an “operational approach” to the investigation. “York Region is an external agency, they’ll bring a different perspective into these death investigations . . . . They are a moderately, big-sized organization so they have the capacity to be able to provide the investigators to assist us but also they have experience and skill in complex death investigations,” Huyer said.Article Continued BelowThunder Bay has been on edge after the deaths of Keeash, who disappeared from her foster home on May 6 and whose body was found in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway on May 7, and Begg, who disappeared the same night. His body was found by a police underwater team on May 18. Begg had been in town with his father for medical appointments. Thunder Bay police have said Keeash’s death was consistent with drowning, even though she was trained in water safety. Begg’s community was concerned that the police said there was “no evidence” that he had gone near the river and the search for the teen was called off early, First Nations leaders said.The teens’ deaths follow that of Stacy DeBungee, a 41-year-old Rainy River First Nation man whose body was found in a river in October 2015. Hours after his body was found, police said his death was not “suspicious.” DeBungee’s family and community hired an outside private investigator who discovered his bank card was used shortly after his death.