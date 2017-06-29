York study takes on controversy over honey bee declines and pesticide use

A major new study conducted in Ontario and Quebec corn fields has found that neonicotinoids, a widely-used and controversial class of pesticides, hurt the health of honey bees, and comes as provincial, federal, and international regulators wrestle with reining in the use of these agrochemicals.The Canadian research, led by biologists at York University, is published in the journal Science along with another ambitious study conducted in European fields. Together, they address a major gap.“They are putting these bees into landscapes where farmers are really farming,” says Professor Nigel Raine, Rebanks family chair in pollinator conservation at the University of Guelph, who was not involved in the research. “The key message that’s coming out of both of them is that they found impacts on honey bee colonies. Previously that has not been found in the field, and that has been a source of confusion.”Both honey bees and wild bees have suffered dramatic declines in recent decades. Bees are critically important pollinators for many crops and most wild flowering plants; estimates of the benefits they provide humans through these “ecosystem services” is measured in the tens of billions of dollars.Lab experiments have shown that neonicotinoids — the most widely-used class of insecticide worldwide — have negative effects on bee life spans, foraging behaviour, the production of new queen bees, and other measures of health. But evidence from the real world has been scant and conflicting. Bees are beset by environmental ills, from climate change to loss of habitat.Article Continued Below“That’s where the controversy lies,” says Christy Morrissey, an ecotoxicologist at the University of Saskatchewan. “If you look at the lab studies, they’re highly conclusive. Neonicotinoids have a range of affects on all sorts of organisms, both honey bees and wild bees included. But when you start moving out into the field, you get messier responses.”The two new studies sought to rectify this.The Canadian group, led by York University’s Amro Zayed, studied five apiaries close to corn fields — four in Ontario and one in Quebec — and in six apiaries located far from agriculture, most in urban settings like Toronto and London. The researchers returned to 55 colonies across the 11 sites throughout the planting season, collecting dead and live bees, larvae, pollen and nectar.