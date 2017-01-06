You are an illegal judge: Toronto murder trial hears bizarre closing address

In the first few minutes of her closing address to the jury, a woman representing herself in her trial for the murder of her husband accused the judge of making decisions based on emotions, declared she still intends to call a witness and urged the jury to keep in their hearts that they are the only ones who can decide the facts.“You didn’t give me any rights,” Xiu Jin Teng, 40, yelled as Justice Ian McDonnell told the jury court was done for the day. It was her third outburst of the day, much of which she spent in a room where she could observe the proceedings by video link, but not be heard — an arrangement used when accused persons are disruptive in court.Earlier in the day, as MacDonnell explained to the jury how closing addresses were going to work given that Teng is representing herself, Teng suddenly stood and yelled: “Your majesty, I need a defence lawyer … what you said is illegal for me.”“I need a defence lawyer before you say anything further,” she continued, telling the jury she had been “segregated” from the courtroom in the morning when they were not present. Article Continued Below“You are an illegal judge,” she shouted as MacDonnell attempted to proceed. “I will still call witnesses.”The reason Teng is without a lawyer has not been explained to the jury, though she has repeatedly complained about it in front of them. A lawyer, Richard Litkowski, has been appointed to advise the court on legal issues and provide some assistance to Teng. Both he and Teng have questioned some Crown witnesses. After Teng was removed from the courtroom to the video-link room, MacDonnell told the jury Teng’s assertion that she has been denied a lawyer and the opportunity to call witnesses is incorrect.

