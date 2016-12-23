You can even see his button nose! Introducing the worlds smallest snowman

There’s s-no-w way you’ll be able to see this with the human eye, but scientists at Western University’s have created what they call the “world’s smallest snowman.”Standing at 3 microns tall — thinner than a human hair, which is 40 to 50 microns wide — the smiley figure can only be seen under a microscope.“It’s just a compelling little image, especially for the time of year,” Dr. Todd Simpson, scientist from the Western University’s Nanofabrication Facility said.Simpson said he never planned to make the snowman, but created the figure 11 years ago on Dec. 22, 2005, when he stacked three mini silica spheres with the use of electron beam lithography.He thought it resembled the figure of a snowman and printed a photo to make a Christmas card by drawing on the face and arms on Microsoft Paint.Article Continued BelowThis year, he found a bit more time to add emotion to the tiny snowman by cutting out eyes and a mouth with an ion beam and adding arms and a button nose sculpted out of platinum.Scientists at Western University have created what they call the "world's smallest snowman." Standing at 3 microns, the figure is even thinner than a hair which is 40 to 50 microns wide. (UWO Nanofabrication Facility Tumblr) “It took three seconds to mill the face, two seconds to deposit the nose, and 10 seconds to deposit each arm,” he told the Star.“It’s obviously something you want to do just before Christmas. I had the sample sitting there, waiting for a chance . . . . I had some spare time, so I just popped it in and made it up.”

