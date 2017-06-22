You know the Canadian myth about Mounties always getting their man?

The myth: Clad in red serge and Stetsons, the dependable Mountie is an icon of all things chivalrous and civilized — and of course law and order.“You’re the first real man I ever met… brave, strong, chivalrous, with great, yes, great ideals — a fairy Prince, A Knight of the Round Table.”— Woman impressed by a Mountie in Harwood Steele’s 1923 novel, Spirit of Iron.Murray Klatt grew up on a farm in the Manitoba hamlet of Westbourne, a speck of a place along the Yellowhead Highway, northwest of Winnipeg.Article Continued BelowFarm life was hard and, most years, “there was no extra money for anything other than surviving.” But there was comfort in dependable things, like a close-knit family, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.“When you needed help they were always there,” says Klatt, who is now 68. “To me they were God.”Reality was likely embellished by myth. By the 1950s, square-jawed Mounties in red serge and Stetsons were well established as symbols of Canada, an image fashioned by more than 250 English-language movies, and almost as many novels, largely portraying them as noble purveyors of law and order.