Youre not forgotten anymore, Trump tells supporters on eve of inauguration

WASHINGTON—Autoworker Allan Ptaszek wore his “Deplorable” button, the one that powerful people had said meant he was on the wrong side of history. But now he was at the Lincoln Memorial witnessing history, just as he knew he would even when his poker buddies in Michigan were laughing in his face. Vivian Hall, a blue-collar worker in Florida, hitched an overnight van ride with strangers. People on social media had laughed at her, too, for months on end. Now the last laugh was hers, though she said she was more likely to cry. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at about noon on Friday, completing his astonishing triumph over the “haters and losers” who doubted his every move. For his devotees, the inauguration is only barely less vindication. Derided by Hillary Clinton, described as racists and fools by the pundits they distrust, dismissed by sophisticated number-crunchers as naively optimistic about their man’s chances — they had prevailed, and the country felt Thursday like it was theirs again. RELATED:What 13 Trump supports say they like and dislike about their next presidentArticle Continued BelowThey wore those red Make America Great Again caps and Drain the Swamp shirts, and a few of those sexist anti-Clinton shirts. It was like a Trump campaign rally, except now the swamp was theirs.“This has been the election of the forgotten man,” said Ptaszek, 30, who drove all night after his shift at the plant and had not slept. “This was us protesting without protesting. We voted. We protested by going to the booths.”Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump stand for the National Anthem during the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci) Big-money lobbyists and lawyers partied around Washington on Thursday, and the affluent, connected and political were well represented among the thousands of Trump devotees who attended a pre-inauguration evening concert.