Zhou Youguang, whose Pinyin writing system transformed China, dies at 111

Zhou Youguang, a one-time Wall Street banker from China who developed Pinyin, a Romanized writing system that has helped more than 1 billion Chinese and countless foreigners learn to read and write Mandarin, died Jan. 14 in Beijing, one day after celebrating his 111th birthday.State-run media outlets in China confirmed his death but did not provide additional details. In addition to his contributions to language, Zhou also survived three years of exile and forced labour to become one of his country's most outspoken dissidents.Zhou's writing system, formally known as Hanyu Pinyin — or "putting sounds together," as its name is sometimes translated — had a transformative effect on Chinese society. Before its creation in the mid-1950s, about 85 per cent of China was illiterate. Today, China claims near-universal literacy, in part through Zhou's linguistic innovation.Its impact is felt everywhere from streets in Beijing, where signs provide Pinyin spellings alongside names written in China's ancient script, to the name of the capital city. Following Zhou's system, Peking became Beijing, the city of Nanking became Nanjing, and Mao Tse-tung — the Communist Party leader who initiated a wave of linguistic reforms that included the adoption of Pinyin — became Mao Zedong.Pinyin gave rise to a Chinese version of Braille, the language for the blind, and enabled China to transition almost seamlessly to the digital age: On most laptops and cellphones, Chinese type Pinyin letters that are automatically converted to Chinese characters.In an interview, Victor Mair, a professor of Chinese language and literature at the University of Pennsylvania, and a friend of Zhou's since the early 1980s, described Pinyin as a simple, even elegant "transcription system" for Mandarin Chinese, the country's official language.For more than 2,000 years, Mair said, learning Chinese — a family of languages that includes Cantonese and Mandarin, which share the same script but wildly different pronunciations — has amounted to a gargantuan task of rote memorization. According to Mair, there are more than 80,000 characters in the Chinese script, and most of them "give only a hint of their sound and a hint of their meaning."To achieve even the most basic level of literacy requires memorizing at least 1,500 characters. To read novels, newspapers and the like requires no fewer than 3,000 characters.