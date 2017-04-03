Arjun Bhardwaj Suicide: Man Posts Bizarre Facebook Live Video Before Committing Suicide

Arjun Bhardwaj, a 24-year-old man from Bengaluru, India posted a bizarre video on Facebook before he committed suicide. According to The Mumbai Mirror, minutes after Bhardwaj live-streamed the video on Facebook, he jumped to his death from the 19th floor of a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai. Bhardwaj, as per his bio on Facebook worked as a Research Analyst at Onionfans and is said to have a keen interest in the subject of death and mortality. According to police officials investigating the death, Arjun was also researching on the subject that fascinated him a lot. Police officers have managed to recover several notes from the room in which Bhardwaj is said to have scribbled the reasons for him to take the extreme step. The video that Bhardwaj recorded just before he leaped to his death from the 19th floor of the Taj Lands End Hotel has since then been removed. However, several copies keep appearing on YouTube. A separate video has also appeared in which Bhardwaj can be seeb breaking the glass windows and jumping off the building. 24 year old BCom Student Arjun Bharadwaj committed suicide frm Bandra Taj lands End @news24tvchannel @vishuITV @mayankbhagwat @surajojhaa pic.twitter.com/VPf2yESxQg — Deepak Dubey *DD* (@Deepak_News24) April 3, 2017 In the video which is nearly 1:50 minutes long, Bhardwaj talks about a “tutorial on how to commit suicide” and then lists the steps one needs to take to do it. He appears very calm and composed in the video with no signs of stress or distress. In fact, anyone who would have watched the video the would have brushed it off as just a prank. Bhardwaj starts off by saying that you need to “write notes to people” before you commit suicide “because you just can’t leave as is”. He then talks about step two which is to get drunk and “do whatever you want”. He is also seen smoking a cigarette and is apparently wearing a white gown. Bhardwaj then goes on to talk about his own live video and claims that it could possibly be the “stupidest live video you have seen om Facebook”, before moving on to the third step – which according to him is to “enjoy the view” – as he pans his camera to the window of his hotel room that shows the sunset. He then proceeds to the dining table where eats bacon pasta from his plate and tells the audience that this would be the fourth step – which is “optional”. Bhardwaj then says he lost count of the steps and then goes on to say that he might not be able to record “this while doing it” (hinting at his suicide) and then ends the video with a very ominous message “see you guys on the other side” as he waves and smiles at the camera. Bhardwaj also posted a photo on his Facebook page captioned “view to die for” just before he jumped. According to investigators, Arjun Bhardwaj is reported to have broken the thick glass window of the hotel using a chair and then jumped off the building. His body landed on the 11th floor. He was taken to a nearby hospital very quickly – but was declared dead. The video Arjun recorded before killing himself is slowly going viral as we file this story on The Inquisitr. Arjun Bhardwaj was originally a resident of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru who had back in 2013 moved to Mumbai for his studies. He was reportedly pursuing a post graduation course from one of the top colleges in Mumbai. In the notes, Arjun has reportedly told the police that no one should be blamed for his death. An initial investigation into the incident also revealed that Arjun was suffering from drug-induced depression. According to investigating officers. Bhardwaj checked into the 19th-floor room at Taj Land’s End at 3 am, on April 3 and committed suicide at around 6:45 p.m, the same day. They are still sifting through several hand-written notes that Arjun left in the hotel room. [Featured Image By Heather Shimmin/ Shutterstock]