Bigfoot In Ohio? Million Dollar Challenge Attracts Bigfoot Hunters

Could Bigfoot be hiding in Girard, Ohio? According to WKBN, a man from Youngstown seems to think so after he believes he spotted Bigfoot on his way home. This Ohio sighting of Bigfoot was actually so convincing that a group of Bigfoot hunters in California decided to drive all the way to the state of Ohio to do a little investigating. A group of Bigfoot hunters called Searching for Bigfoot, Inc. made the journey all the way from California to Ohio to see if they could find the creature they now believe to be hiding in Girard. The journey is actually part of a $1 million bounty competition to find Bigfoot. Only in Girard, Ohio you can find Bigfoot Hunters. (I saw the picture and it’s real!) pic.twitter.com/EesWt7li2r — Dom (@dominic_kendra) April 7, 2017 The group of Bigfoot hunters made the decision to go to Ohio after getting a look at a picture taking by Xavier King, the Youngstown man who believes he may have seen Bigfoot twice during his drive home. The second time, Xavier decided to pull over, get out of his vehicle, and snap a picture of the alleged Bigfoot. “I had seen something, I don’t know what it was, I had seen something, that’s all I know. I got out and took a picture.” King wasn’t exactly sure what it was that he had witnessed, but after spotting the alleged Bigfoot in Ohio a second time, he decided to get out and snap a quick picture of it. King took the picture to his friend, Angela Britt. Angela happened to be a firm believer in the existence of Bigfoot. She decided to go online and use the photo to contact the group called Searching for Bigfoot. “He said, ‘Send me the pictures, I’m going to send them to my lab and send you back the results,’ and he did, with the diagram, with the head, the legs, the arms, and everything.” T.J. Biscardi, director of operations for Searching for Bigfoot, explained to WKBN that the group knew Bigfoot would use creeks and rivers near freeways and byways for food and vegetation. T.J.’s father, Tom Biscardi, was the founder of the Searching for Bigfoot organization which is currently owned by a publicly traded company called Bigfoot Project Investments. T.J. also revealed that he started to believe Bigfoot could be real when he claims to have come into contact with the creature in 2008 in Texas. Photo leads group to Bigfoot search in Ohio; Party hopes to ‘prove to the world’ it exists https://t.co/34iQO6WyB1 via @fox8news — T (@Rifleman4WVU) April 7, 2017 The million dollar bounty started on April 2 and will continue to be offered through Christmas of this year. Because King’s picture of the bigfoot in Ohio is part of the challenge the Searching for Bigfoot group would not share the picture with media outlets. The group of Bigfoot hunters, however, did claim the picture could be of Bigfoot. “Ohio is a major migrational path going north. You have to understand, they follow rivers and clusters of forests and these creatures. I’ve been tracking them from Paris, Texas since last December and now I’ve been tracking them up north here.” T.J. Biscardi revealed that it is not uncommon for Bigfoot sightings to occur in Ohio during this time of the year because this is when the creatures are migrating to the north. This group of Bigfoot hunters travels across the United States for nine months every year collecting evidence from various sightings. According to Biscardi, the research the group has collected confirms Bigfoots tend to travel and feed at night. Should the group come into contact with a Bigfoot, they have the intention of tranquilizing it. “So we’re jumping up in front of him, hopefully. With the team ready, we’ll get to capture one of these creatures and bring it back and prove to the world that they exist.” The group plans on camping out in Ohio for the entire weekend with the hopes of catching Bigfoot. There is a Bigfoot Hotline at 816-442-3394 that people are encouraged to call to report any sightings or activities regarding these creatures. Two People See ‘Bigfoot’ in Eastern Ohio https://t.co/cauRFE3kmc pic.twitter.com/1iahrgF5Fd — Cryptozoology (@Cryptozoology_) April 6, 2017 Do you think Bigfoot is a real creature? Do you think Bigfoot is currently in Ohio? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below. [Featured Image by Glass and Nature/ShutterStock]