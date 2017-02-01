Portland Woman’s Pet Python Gets Stuck In Her Ear Lobe

Just when you think you’ve seen everything – a Portland woman may surprise you with her inseparable bond with her pet python. A woman from Portland, Oregon and her pet python may be a little too close for comfort, FOX59 reports, as she recently had to take a trip to the emergency room when he became stuck in her ear lobe. A woman says she and her pet python are inseparable — but they recently became a little too close for comfort. https://t.co/kjcvH6XCRF — FOX59 News (@FOX59) February 1, 2017 Ashley Glawe – the woman from Portland – is very close to her pet python. She said she had placed Bart – the python – on her shoulder to spend some bonding time with him when it felt as though he was attacking her ear. It, however, turned out Bart the pet python was not in attack mode at all. Instead, the pet python took a look at the Portland woman’s gauged ear lobe and decided the hole might be a good place to hide. The Portland woman’s instinct was to freeze when she felt her pet python messing with her ear because it felt like he was in attack mode and attacking the side of her head. “I froze instantly. I didn’t move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head.” When Glawe realized her pet python was not in attack mode – but simply decided to explore her gauged ear lobe and ended up getting stuck, she proceeded to try to remove him from her ear lobe by herself. The Portland woman tried using cooking oil as a lubricant to slide her pet python out of her ear lobe. Python coiled on a tree [Image by AdaCo/ShutterStock] After the Portland woman spent some time trying to slide Bart the python out of her ear lobe, she realized she wasn’t going to be able to get him out without hurting him. “I tried to get him out myself. And I knew I wasn’t going to be able to without hurting him by pulling him back against his scales.” Realizing she had no other choices – as she did not want to hurt her pet python or herself – the Portland woman decided to go to the emergency room to get assistance in getting him removed. According to Glawe, the emergency room staff used a medical lubricant and were able to remove Bart the python from her ear lobe. The Portland python owner is happy to remove her beloved Bart was not harmed and safely removed from her ear lobe. In fact, Bart the python was relatively relaxed the entire time and did not seem to notice – or mind – the fact that he had gotten stuck inside of his owner’s gauged ear lobe. “He acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill.” Roughly a week ago, the Portland woman made the decision to share what had happened to her and her pet python on Facebook. Because the caption of the photos contain NSFW language that some may find offensive, they cannot be embedded directly to the article. You, however, can see a picture of her pet python stuck in her ear lobe on Facebook. In the pictures, it appears as if Bart the python made it about halfway through his owner’s ear lobe before he became stuck. “BY FAR one of my #CRAZIEST life moments! Went to the #EmergencyRoom because my #BallPython #Python #Snake decided to get #STUCK in my #Gauged earlobe!” The python owner from Portland captioned one of the pictures. Python head [Image by julialine/ShutterStock] In the comments section on her picture, Ashley Glawe received a number of comments hoping she and Bart the python were alright. A few questioned why she didn’t just remove the python herself; and just about everyone thanked her for giving them such a good laugh. What are your thoughts on this Portland woman’s pet python getting stuck in her gauged ear lobe? Please share them with us in the comments section found down below! [Featured Image by Axel Bueckert/ShutterStock]