'Satanic' WhatsApp Message Unleashes Demonic Possession On Two Teenage Girls [Video]

Two teenage girls were hospitalized in Peru after a WhatsApp message unleashed a “satanic possession” attack on them. The two sisters were found rolling around on the ground and babbling incoherently after receiving a “supernatural” WhatsApp message from a “satanic group,” the Peruvian Diario Correo reported. The two teenage girls, aged 13 and 16, from Tacna in southern Peru, were rushed to the hospital after a “Satanic” message they received on WhatsApp unleashed a “supernatural” demonic attack on them. Family members were terrified when they found the sisters in a distressed state in the early hours of Friday morning. They were found “mad and incoherent,” “babbling, whining,” and thrashing around on the floor of their room, according to the Daily Mail. The family called an ambulance and while awaiting its arrival they filmed the girls wailing aloud, babbling incoherently, producing high-pitched sounds and mumbling unintelligibly. Eerie footage posted online shows two young girls dressed in pajamas apparently convulsing and making strange sounds in a high-pitched voice while rolling around deliriously on the floor. An ambulance rushed the girls to the Hipolito Unanue Hospital in Peru. Doctors at the hospital said the girls were in a hysterical state when they arrived despite having been sedated by paramedics while traveling in the ambulance. The video shows paramedics struggling to hold down one of the girls and attempting to calm her down inside the ambulance. Doctors at the hospital said tests did not reveal any specific ailment besides manifestations of hysterical behavior. The doctors said the girls were making a recovery after being sedated, Diario Correo reported. Peruvian girls become demon-possessed after reading ‘Satanic’ WhatsApp message. [Image by Dennizn/Shutterstock] But members of the girls’ family said that the sisters were suffering from a “Satanic” or “demon” possession that afflicted them because they had been dabbling in the occult, the Express reported. The father of the girls who filmed them said that the sisters become devil possessed after they read “Satanic” chain-mail messages on WhatsApp at about midnight. Their mother said she observed a sudden and drastic change in the behavior of the two teenage girls after they had read the evil chain message on their mobile phones. This is not the first time that a case of demonic attack affecting young girls has been reported in Peru. Last May, the Inquisitr featured shocking footage (see below) showing a case of “mass demonic possession” at the Elsa Flores School in Tarapoto, northern Peru. The alleged epidemic of “mass demonic possession” affected about 100 school children, aged mostly 11 to 14. The girls, according to doctors, suffered seizures and convulsions. Disturbing footage uploaded online showed several young children at the school “possessed of the devil.” The girls were convulsing violently, frothing and screaming in terror, while some fainted. Many of the girls later reported experiencing terrifying hallucinations. They reportedly saw visions of a dark and tall man dressed in black chasing after them and trying to kill them by strangulation. Frightened parents rushed to the school to pick up their children after news of the weird incident spread on social media. Although locals insisted that the strange behavior of the girls was due to “demonic possession,” doctors said it was only a case of “contagious mass hysteria.” But the doctors were unable to explain what sparked the attacks. ‘Satanic’ WhatsApp message unleashed demonic possession on two teenage sisters. [Image by MirtMirt/Shutterstock] “We don’t understand how this has kept on going on,” Peruvian Panamericana TV reported Doctor Antony Choy, who was in charge of the case, said. “We know it started on 29th April and now it is still happening. Now there are almost 80 pupils [still affected].” Rumors claimed that the girls had been using the Ouija board to contact demons. Other rumors claimed that the school was built over an old Mafia graveyard and that during construction of school classrooms workers had discovered a mass grave containing a huge pile of bones. The bones were allegedly from people tortured and murdered over decades by the local Mafia. “It is known that years ago there were many victims of terrorism here,” a paranormal investigator Franklin Steiner said, according to the Inquisitr. “When this school was built, some say bones and dead bodies were found.” [Featured Image by Itsmejust/Shutterstock]

