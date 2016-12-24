401 Richmond property taxes should reflect reality, not fantasy

Re: Arts haven faces tax hike, Dec. 16 Arts haven faces tax hike, Dec. 16 Edward Keenan almost has it right in his column. 401 Richmond — and all the buildings Margie Zeidler has bought, restored, refurbished and maintained — have been small miracles.They have provided excellent locations for artists, arts organizations and not-for-profits. These buildings have become creative hubs, centres of excellence and have attracted other businesses and developers to the area. This is city-building at its finest. Taxing 401 Richmond as though it were a 40-storey condominium is not wise public policy. Taxes should reflect reality, not fantasy. Article Continued BelowMarc Côté, TorontoWe definitely need to revise our method of taxation when it is based on the value of the property alone. Its real value does not change until it’s use changes or the property is actually sold and it’s new value recouped. Harry Coupland, Rexdale

