A call to action in perilous times

I have had the privilege of chairing seven educational missions to the Auschwitz concentration camp alongside my friend and Holocaust survivor, Max Eisen. Although each journey over the last seven years has been unique, the one constant is a question that emerges from each group of participants: Why? Why did the Nazis and their co-conspirators murder six million Jewish and millions more non-Jewish women, men and children?As each group studies the Holocaust and begins peeling away layer after layer in an effort to understand, they inevitably arrive at a single answer that is nearly as old as recorded history: Anti-Semitism. In the postwar period, when the world learned the true extent of the Holocaust and the unspeakable horrors committed in the name of Aryan purity, the Jewish people enjoyed a brief golden period of peace and acceptance. Those who harboured anti-Semitic opinions kept their racism to themselves and Jewish communities in western democracies flourished.It now seems that short-lived period is coming to an end, as Jews the world over face a degree of hatred and intimidation not seen since the Second World War. The intensity of European anti-Semitism seems to be growing exponentially: Just last weekend the Jewish community of London, England, was the target of a spate of anti-Semitic attacks as individuals had eggs thrown at them and bricks with anti-Semitic messages hurled through their windows.Social media has made it so easy for bigots and anti-Semites to find and draw strength from one another, and they are now crawling out of the shadows where they once huddled in fear of social censure and condemnation. Article Continued BelowCanada is not immune. Hate crime statistics show that Jews have remained the greatest target of faith-based hate crimes across the country for more than a decade. From Holocaust-denying politicians and academics who believe the Holocaust is a topic of legitimate question and debate, to the rise of white supremacists liberally spray-painting swastikas in public spaces, to university students fearful of wearing outward signs of their faith on campuses across the country, Jewish Canadians are once again targeted and threatened.How, then, to best address such blind ignorance and hatred? The Holocaust is, after all, the most well-documented genocide that has ever occurred. The Germans were as meticulous in their record-keeping as they were enthusiastic about achieving the merciless goals of the Final Solution. A good place to start would be with more robust and public commemorations of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, a date proclaimed by the United Nations in 2005 to observe the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet troops in 1945. As anti-Semitism, briefly unacceptable in polite society, loses its stigma of shame, it is more important than at any time since the end of the war to confront and condemn Holocaust denial and distortion. The social disgrace of anti-Semitism and, indeed, any form of racism, must be reinforced.

