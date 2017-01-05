A year of reckoning for Brown, Horwath: Hepburn

It’s a widely held belief in politics that governments fall by defeating themselves rather than an opposition party seizing victory on the strength of a charismatic leader or a compelling election platform.That scenario is playing itself out in Ontario, where the Liberals under Premier Kathleen Wynne are feeling a lot of panic these days as the government lurches from bad news to more bad news.The reasons for the Liberals’ panic are obvious: a series of political scandals, soaring electricity rates, a struggling provincial economy and a general sense of fatigue after more than 13 years in power.At this stage, Wynne appears down and out, with her approval rating at an all-time low of 14 per cent, the worst for any premier in Canada. One pollster is now predicting a “supermajority” victory for the Conservatives in the 2018 election, with the Liberals a distant third behind the second-place NDP.Despite the favourable signs pointing their way, though, both the Tories and NDP run a serious risk of seeing their current advantages fade due to questionable leadership and internal strife within their own ranks.Article Continued BelowIndeed, 2017 will be a year of reckoning for both Conservative leader Patrick Brown and NDP leader Andrea Horwath.Over the next 12 months, Brown’s strategy will be to say as little as possible, hammer away at a few key issues, such as hydro rates, and drive home a message that “it’s time for change” given that the Liberals will have been in power for 15 years by the time the June 7, 2018, election rolls around.As the year starts, Brown doesn’t seem to be facing any serious trouble unless the small but highly vocal social conservative wing of the party undermines his caucus unity.

