Because you're reading this newspaper, or any newspaper for that matter, you're probably horrified by U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing behaviour.What grown man with a nuclear arsenal at his fingertips has either the time or the inclination to tweet an old WWE video of himself clothes-lining a man with a CNN logo for a face? To even write that sentence beggars belief.But it happened, just like last week's jihad against a pair of morning show hosts happened, just like the false claims of Obama wiretapping happened, and just as James Comey's firing happened. No matter how poorly each Trump move is received by the press, the president always manages to serve up another foul scoop.How much critical coverage will it take to force a change in Trump's behaviour?Talk about the wrong question. The problem in covering someone who is elected to buck the conventional wisdom – as Trump surely was – is that conventional wisdom isn't likely to buck them out of office. Bad press in the "elite" media targeted to other "elites" won't do the trick. Not on its own, anyway.The first step in holding Trump to account is to understand what metrics his supporters use to hold him accountable. This isn't a mystery. One only has to return to the frozen cornfields of Iowa circa January 2016, where candidate Trump (helpfully) unearthed his own Rosetta Stone."I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," Trump bragged in Sioux City. The media dutifully clutched their pearls and Trump's supporters … clapped.Trump's point wasn't literal, it was that he had the cast-iron support of his people, and that nothing the "elites" could say about him (including the media) would matter. The point was prescient and remains true to this day.