Assisted-dying legislation needs to include advance directives for dementia

The assisted-dying bill was passed in Canada almost a year ago, but not without its detractors — on both sides of the issue.Opponents of the Bill C-14 were concerned that vulnerable populations, such as those with disabilities or mental health issues, might opt for this extreme measure as a result of inadequate or non-existent health and social supports. Proponents of assisted dying, on the other hand, felt the law did not go far enough because it is limited to those whose deaths are “reasonably foreseeable,” thus preventing those with chronic or neurological conditions from having an autonomous choice to end intolerable suffering.Now, a year on, there are lobbying efforts underway to expand the assisted-dying legislation to include advance directives. In the case of dementia, advance directives are the right path forward — from both a legal and ethical perspective. Here’s why.Advance directives are legal documents that allow patients to spell out their wishes concerning end-of-life care. When medical decisions are required, the document helps to avoid confusion about one’s true desires in case of ailing health or incapacity.Article Continued BelowCritics reject euthanasia as an option in advance directives specifically for cases involving future dementia. But the grounds for limiting patient choice are problematic for several reasons.For starters, opposing viewpoints are often inconsistent. One of the primary claims against advance directives for assisted dying is that they do not protect patients who can no longer make or express decisions for themselves. But patients in various states of unconsciousness — for instance, those who experience severe head trauma — are already incapable of making end-of-life decisions. Yet, acting as a legal surrogate, the next of kin can request termination of a family member’s life-prolonging treatment, often without prior knowledge of the patient’s wishes.Another common critique suggests many doctors might find it difficult to comply with euthanasia requests because the individual who signed the advance directive may be, in many ways, a different person psychologically than the person they are now. Yet, this is precisely why some individuals demand the right to sign advance directives.