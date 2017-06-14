Balancing one right with another for access to assisted dying

The Supreme Court made it clear. Doctors who — for religious or moral reasons — object to medically assisted dying (MAID) are not required to provide it. But is it acceptable for these same doctors to refuse patients who request a referral to a doctor who does administer MAID?That’s the question at the heart of a Superior Court challenge led by the Christian Medical and Dental Society of Canada. They object to the effective referral requirements as set out by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).The College has taken a welcome stand against patient abandonment. They say, “an effective referral means a referral made in good faith, to a non-objecting, available, and accessible physician, nurse practitioner or agency. The referral must be made in a timely manner to allow the patient to access medical assistance in dying …”This referral requirement strikes a reasonable balance between the physician’s right to conscientious refusal and a patient’s right to a peaceful death. It ensures that doctors who object on moral or religious grounds to providing MAID don’t stop vulnerable patients from exercising their legal right to a dignified death.The Christian Medical and Dental Society argue that simply making an effective referral implicates doctors who object to the provision of MAID. They say the requirement violates their right to conscientious refusal.Article Continued BelowThis is a questionable position for several reasons.First, providing a referral doesn’t assure a particular medical outcome. It doesn’t mean the referring physician will recommend the provision of MAID, or that it will be used by the patient.It’s inconceivable that a physician, who has as duty of care in the context of our public health-care system, would be allowed to refuse access to care for patients at a time of great need. These suffering patients are often immobile, in extreme pain, have difficulty speaking or typing. Some are not fluent in either official language. And many have considerable difficulty navigating our health care system.