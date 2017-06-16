Banning imports is not the solution to child labour

The recent release of a report on child labour by World Vision has stimulated debate about the role Canada plays in contributing to this global problem by importing products made by children that are worth billions of dollars. According to the report, 168 million children worldwide are involved in child labour — a significant number that undoubtedly calls for action by the global community. The report proposes Canadian consumers be provided greater access to information regarding supply chains of the products they buy and whether they involve forced or child labour. Moreover, the government needs to enact proper legislation to encourage companies to outline steps taken to address child labour.While it is commendable the report tries to place an important global development issue at the centre of public debate in Canada, it is important to realize just how severe and complex the problem of child labour is. There are no simple solutions to this menace.Child labour is an unethical practice; however, curbing this menace requires finding solutions that address the root cause of this problem. Restricting imports of products involving child labour does not do this and may actually aggravate the plight of these children, rather than improving their well-being. Article Continued BelowThis may not make sense to someone raised in Canada, a country that provides free schooling to its children and has a generous social protection system for the underprivileged. In most low-income countries where child labour prevails, the social security arrangements to protect the poor from hunger and starvation are either absent or extremely inadequate. This is where the root of this problem lies: poverty and lack of social protection. Schooling is not free in many of these countries and where it is, the quality is so low that it does not offer any prospects for gainful employment. To make ends meet and to escape hunger and starvation, there is often no choice for these children and their families but to resort to child labour. One wonders what options these children would have if countries such as Canada stopped importing products that offer these children some means of survival.