Banning refugees harms U.S. national security

U.S. President Donald Trump’s refugee ban can be easily condemned on moral and political grounds. The spontaneous protests around the U.S. and the world are a testament to people’s deep sense of the harm it inflicts on those immediately affected, but also its troubling implications for liberal democracy. Signed on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the order is a poignant betrayal of American values. Beyond these moral failings, the Trump regime’s ostensible security rationale is intellectually hollow. Admitting refugees improves national security for several reasons. Banning them undermines it.Most obviously, banning refugees (read: Muslim refugees) plays into the hands of extremists pushing a narrative of the West at war with Islam. Refugees commit an infinitesimal portion of violent crime, and have committed no acts of terrorism in the U.S. Indeed, most acts of terrorism on American soil since 9/11 were committed by U.S. citizens. By serving up Islamophobia to actual terrorists, it fuels propaganda and recruitment for groups, such as Daesh, also known as ISIS, and Al Qaeda, while contributing to homegrown radicalization.Second, it validates and encourages hateful acts against Muslims. As seen in the murder of six people at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night, Islamophobic terrorism is a major domestic threat that is too often ignored by focusing on unfounded fears of refugees. By villainizing refugees, politicians don’t just overstate the threat, but actually encourage violence against minorities.Article Continued BelowThird, undermining resettlement forces weak states to shoulder the burden. Most refugees are hosted in already weak states. Developing countries host 85 per cent of the world’s refugees. Half of all refugees are in states with less than $5,000 GDP per capita. Less than 1 per cent of the world’s almost 21 million refugees are recommended for international resettlement (after a thorough security vetting).Fourth, and least obviously, refugees and asylum seekers are a crucial source of intelligence on contemporary security threats, such as terrorism and transnational organized crime. Our research on counterterrorism, intelligence, and the dynamics of irregular migration systems has made us acutely aware of this.In Canada, our security agencies — CSIS, CBSA, and RCMP — debrief incoming refugees for information on the warzones they’re fleeing. Through Syrian and Iraqi refugees, for example, we get a picture of conditions of life in Daesh-controlled territory, recruitment levels in various locations, names of local Daesh commanders, relations between Daesh and other militant groups, and other key details on threats.