Beef up protections in solitary confinement bill: Editorial

For those locked in solitary confinement in federal prisons across the country a glimmer of light has emerged. Under Bill C-56, tabled in the House of Commons this week, Ottawa will put an end to indefinite administrative segregation by imposing a legislative limit of 15 days on the practice. It's a long-awaited and welcome move. But it is just a start. There is much more Ottawa should include in the proposed legislation to protect prisoners' rights — and ensure their well-being and rehabilitation. First, as Canada's prison watchdog Ivan Zinger and other critics point out, the bill does not prohibit the placing of mentally ill inmates, pregnant women, younger offenders aged 18-21, suicidal prisoners, or palliative patients in segregation. This is unconscionable. Especially since the proposed legislation was drawn up specifically to implement recommendations stemming from the inquest into the 2007 case of Ashley Smith, a federal inmate who died while in solitary confinement. Smith fell into two of the above categories. She was young and mentally fragile. Appallingly, she choked herself to death at 19 as guards watched. In the final year of her life, she had been on "segregation status" for more than 300 days and was forcibly restrained and injected with drugs. She should have been in psychiatric care. Sadly, placing people with mentally illness in solitary is not unusual. The Ontario Human Rights Commission, for example, reported last year that 38 per cent of those placed in segregation in Ontario jails in a three month period in 2015 had a "mental health alert" on file. There is no reason to believe it would be much different at federal prisons. It's got to stop.