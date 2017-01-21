Big-city Toronto is a collection of small, very friendly communities

The “reveal” is on about the friendliness of Toronto. What some people fail to appreciate is that our big city is really a combination of various neighbourhoods. Here are but a few examples of how people reach out: When we moved into our first house on Sherwood Ave., people living next door came out to greet us and welcomed us to the street. I was quite frankly taken aback, as the large apartment building where we lived a few blocks away was “cool” rather than “warm.” I found the same variation in other places I have lived in the Maritimes, the Prairies and on the west coast of Canada.Although some people on the subway are rather pushy about their own space, I have had people offer their seats, help others that have almost been knocked off their feet due to an unexpected rough ride and even a Kleenex or two because I ran out from a sneezing attack. Sometimes, it is the small things that count. For example, a lady walking down the sidewalk tripped and fell. The people waiting in line for a movie vacated their spot to give her a helping hand. My aunt, who lived in Toronto for 90 years, never locked her front door when she was in the house. Her trust was never betrayed. Article Continued BelowIt is important to note that most of the people who live here originate from somewhere else. In large measure, it is this group who set the bar for all of us, regardless of their birthplace.Earl Silver, TorontoEdward Keenan hit the nail on the head yesterday with his column on how Kellie Leitch has it wrong about Toronto and the sense of community she thinks we don’t have here.