Bombardier and the perils of privatization: Walkom

The trials and tribulations of transportation giant Bombardier should serve as a warning to governments. Privatization doesn’t get them off the hook. It is not a magic solution.Bombardier is in the news now for two reasons. First, the Quebec and federal governments gave the Montreal-based firm a total of almost $1.4 billion to help it develop and build a new line of aircraft.Then, after announcing plans to lay off 14,000 workers worldwide, Bombardier awarded its six top executives bonuses totalling more than $32 million.After a public uproar, the company agreed to postpone half of those bonuses, which are contingent on the company meeting performance targets, for a year.But the storyline is essentially unchanged: company lays off workers (including 5,000 in Canada); governments reward company by giving it money; company then uses money to give handsome bonuses to its top brass.Article Continued Below“We respect the free market and the choices that companies will make,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week.And perhaps that’s the problem.It’s been some time, if ever, since Bombardier was a normal company. Its fortunes have long been intertwined with those of government.